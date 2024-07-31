BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts lottery is making a big bet – you’ll soon be able to take part in their games online.

The lottery is introducing an app next year where players can make their Mega Millions and Powerball bets, among other lottery games, but the change is getting some mixed reactions.

“It was really about maintaining a competitive balance and allowing the Mass. Lottery to remain competitive in the current retail environment,” said Christian Teja of the Massachusetts State Lottery. “The product offerings will be wide-ranging. You’’ll see the traditional draw games that people are used to: Mega Millions, powerball, but there will be a wide variety of what is called in the industry e-instant, so some that will kind of mimic a traditional instant ticket but also some other types of instant game play.”

The move is being sold as a nod to convenience. Mobile betting is particularly popular with young gamblers.

While some say it’s more convenient, gambling opponents argue it’s another step too far in what they say is a predatory process.

“You have a whole generation of people that are addicted to online sports gambling,” said Les Bernal, of the organization Stop Predatory Gambling. “This is online casino gambling that they’re going to bring into every home, every bedroom, every dorm room, any place that has a smartphone internet connection. As a government program.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)