BOSTON (WHDH) - People who purchased Mass Cash lottery tickets last year could be missing out on their $100,000 prize.

The Massachusetts Lottery is looking for the winners of four unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prizes that are nearing their expiration.

Two of those winning tickets were purchased on April 14, 2019 at the Dedham Convenience Store on Cedar Street, with the winning numbers 05-06-11-23-26.

A third was bought at the Big Y on Memorial Drive in West Springfield on June 5, 2019, with the winning numbers 08-21-30-32-34.

The fourth was purchased on Oct. 16, 2019 at Shell on Main Street in Wakefield, with the winning numbers 02-15-18-32-33.

The final day to claim the prizes won in April and June is Sept. 30, while the last day to claim the prize won in October is Oct. 16, 2020.

These prizes can be claimed at Lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, New Bedford, Springfield, Woburn, and Worcester.

Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

