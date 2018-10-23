Mass. Lottery selling 8,000 tickets per minute ahead of record $1.6B Mega Millions drawing

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lottery machines have been pumping out Mega Millions tickets across Massachusetts as Tuesday’s record $1.6 billion drawing approaches.

Stores across the Bay State were selling roughly 8,000 Mega Millions tickets per minute Tuesday afternoon, according to the State House News Service.

As of 3:30 p.m., the Massachusetts Lottery had done more than $13.4 million in sales for Tuesday night’s drawing, a lottery spokesman told the news service.

Ted’s Stateline Mobil in on Broadway in Methuen ranks as the “luckiest” place to purchase a lottery ticket in Massachusetts, according to a list that was shared with 7News. Dozens of hopeful winners could be seen filing in and out of the store all day.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

A player wins the jackpot if they correctly match all six numbers. Tickets cost $2.

The winning numbers will be revealed at 11 p.m.

