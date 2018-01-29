WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — A Massachusetts man indicted on multiple charges for allegedly kidnapping his friend’s 7-year-old daughter and throwing her off a bridge is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office says 36-year-old Joshua Hubert was indicted Thursday on two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and strangulation.

Prosecutors say Hubert attended a cookout with the girl’s family Aug. 26. Authorities say he took the girl from her Worcester home around 2:30 a.m. the following morning, choked her and threw her off the Interstate 290 bridge into Lake Quinsigamond.

The girl survived and swam about 100 yards (91 meters) to shore for help. Prosecutors say the girl had visible, non life-threatening injuries.

Hubert’s attorney previously said his client denies the charges.

A judge has ordered Hubert held on $2 million bail.

