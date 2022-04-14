EAST LYME, Conn. (WHDH) — A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after police say he used a device to record video of more than a dozen people in a beach bathroom.

Nicholas Spellman, 21, of Wilbraham, was arrested Wednesday on charges including 13 counts of voyeurism, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, eavesdropping, and disorderly conduct in connection with an investigation into alleged criminal activity at private beach association in Connecticut where he worked, according to the East Lyme Police Department.

Electronics devices that investigators say belonged to Spellman were examined by the Connecticut State Police Forensic Laboratory and digital items that were discovered indicated he had allegedly placed a video recording device within the bathroom at the beach association.

Investigators conducted interviews of victims and witnesses in multiple states, and were able to identify 13 people who were unknowingly photographed, according to police.

It’s not clear when Spellman will be called to court.

No additional details were available.

