Mass. man accused of sexually abusing juvenile nabbed in NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man accused of sexually abusing a juvenile in Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested Thursday following a monthslong investigation, officials said.

Keith Sullivan, 38, of Orange, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Detectives started investigating Sullivan in January after receiving information linking him to an alleged sexual assault involving a juvenile that took place “several years ago.”

Sullivan is being held on $10,000 bail.

