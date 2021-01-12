Mass. man arrested for allegedly filing 40 fraudulent tax returns

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation revealed he allegedly filed 40 fraudulent tax returns, in addition to illegally obtaining a CARES Act stimulus check, federal officials said.

Roosevelt Fernandez, 41, of Salem, has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Fernandez used the identities of various individuals to submit fraudulent state and federal tax returns, a number of which included fraudulent W-2 Forms purportedly issued by employers for whom the named taxpayer did not work, charging documents indicated.

Prosecutors allege that Fernandez received 40 fraudulent tax returns totaling more than $600,000.

ATM surveillance video reportedly showed Fernandez depositing the fraudulent tax returns and stimulus check into the same bank account.

Fernandez is slated to make an initial court appearance in Boston on Tuesday afternoon.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)