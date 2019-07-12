Mass. man arrested on attempted murder, kidnapping charges after high-speed chase

WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Springfield man is facing a slew of charges — including attempted murder and kidnapping — after leading police on a high-speed chase Friday, according to state police.

Tahj McCormick was attempting to flee a traffic stop on Interstate 90 in Chicopee around 3 p.m. when a woman, whose name has not been released tried to jump out of the moving vehicle, according to state police.

Police say she was has dragged a short distance before breaking free from the car.

She was later transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers pursuing McCormick say he exceeded 90 mph on two flat tires during the chase before driving into a guardrail while trying to exit the highway at Exit 4 in Westfield.

He was placed under arrested after a brief foot chase and taken to Noble Hospital in Westfield with minor injuries.

He was ordered held without bail pending his arraignment Monday in Chicopee District Court.

