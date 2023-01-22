CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after New Hampshire state police say he was caught going the wrong way down Interstate 393 in Concord on Saturday.

Troopers responding to a 9 p.m. report of a vehicle going eastbound in the westbound lanes found a vehicle in the median between exits 2 and 3 arrested Hunter D. Dusio, 23, of Somerset, according to state police.

Dusio is expected to be arraigned on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct, and reckless operation.



(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)