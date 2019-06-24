Mass. man arrested on negligent homicide charges in NH crash that killed 7 bikers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A Massachusetts man has been arrested on negligent homicide charges in connection with a violent crash that left 7 motorcyclists dead in Randolph, New Hampshire, on Friday night, officials said.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of Springfield, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Springfield District Court on charges including seven counts of negligent homicide and being a fugitive from justice, according to a joint press release issued by Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young, Coos County Attorney John McCormick, and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesman said Zhukovskyy may also face drug charges after troopers searching his home in West Springfield found wax packets containing heroin residue.

A 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2, a two-lane highway, leaving victims strewn on the grass amid their shattered bikes, police said.

The pickup truck, which appeared from photos to be carrying a flatbed trailer, was on fire when emergency crews arrived.

Witnesses described a “devastating” scene as bystanders tried to help riders lying in the road.

The victims were members or supporters of the Marine JarHeads — a New England motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses.

Authorities identified the dead as Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, New Hampshire; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, New Hampshire; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts.

The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

