Mass. man barred from selling dogs, ordered to pay $480K for selling sick and dying puppies

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shrewsbury man has been ordered to permanently stop operating an unlicensed and unsanitary pet shop out of his home and to pay more than $480,000 in penalties and damages to affected customers after illegally selling dozens of sick and dying bulldog puppies, officials announced Monday.

Heath Morse was ordered to never again sell dogs in Massachusetts during an appearance before Suffolk Superior Court Judge Christine M. Roach, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.

Morse, whose businesses included Heath’s Legendary Bulldogs, Dream-A-Bullz, Heath’s English Bulldogs, Heath’s French Bulldogs, New England Bulldogs, and Heath’s Bulldogs, was sued for violating both the Massachusetts Animal Health Law and the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act.

“Mr. Morse knew he was selling people sick and sometimes fatally ill puppies,” Healey said in a statement. “This judgment orders him to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars and ensures that he can never again hurt innocent animals.”

Between February 2016 and October 2018, Morse sold more than three dozen dogs to Massachusetts consumers for thousands of dollars each. More than a quarter of the puppies sold ultimately died, many within a few days of purchase.

