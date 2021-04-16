Mass. man charged with fatally shooting father held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man charged with killing his father during an argument in the victim’s Rhode Island apartment was held without bail at his arraignment Friday.

Alex Cote, 22, of Blackstone, Massachusetts, is charged with domestic first-degree murder in the shooting death of Adam Castonguay, 43, of Woonsocket, early Thursday morning.

Cote did not enter a plea, as is normal in district court in Rhode Island, and was referred to the public defender’s office. Not defense attorney was listed in court records. He is due back in court next week.

The reason for the fight is unclear, but authorities say the victim’s girlfriend was in another room of the apartment and heard the whole thing, including the gunshot, and called police.

When officers arrived at the scene, Cote was gone, but was arrested later Thursday.

