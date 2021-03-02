Mass. man charged with stabbing 82-year-old father

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Ayer man accused of stabbing his 82-year-old father on Saturday has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, officials said.

Jeffret Foresta, 49, was arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Littleton Road around 11 a.m. found the victim outside the home with an apparent stab wound, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

Foresta was arrested after briefly barricading himself in his house.

He is due back in court March 29.

