NATICK, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the killing of his 84-year-old great-aunt in 2001 has been granted parole.

The state Parole Board voted 4-2 recently to grant parole to Anthony Calabro, 38, who pleaded guilty in 2006 to acting as a lookout as his friend fatally beat 84-year-old Marina Calabro, a retired Quincy hairdresser.

Prosecutors said Anthony Calabro, who lived in Norton, wanted his great-aunt dead so he could get his share of an inheritance.

The parole board in its decision said Calabro, 18 at the time of the killing, had been rehabilitated, had participated in several prison programs, and was working toward an associate degree.

He will first be required to spend a year at a low-security facility, and develop a plan for his release, which will include electronic monitoring.

Marina Calabro ’s body was found at the bottom of a flight of stairs in her home, and her death originally was ruled an accident. But one of two other men involved in the killing confessed to a friend, and that friend went to police.

