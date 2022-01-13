LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man died after falling while snowboarding on Loon Mountain in New Hampshire last Saturday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an unresponsive person in the First Aid Room at the mountain began performing life-saving medical services to Samuel Forman, of Sudbury; however, he succumbed to his injuries, according to Lincoln, N.H. police.

An investigation revealed that Forman was snowboarding with a friend on the Flying Fox trail when he fell and struck his head, police said. He had been wearing a helmet at the time.

No one else was involved in the accident, police added.

No additional information has been released.

