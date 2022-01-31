PITTSBURG, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man died following a snowmobile crash in New Hampshire on Friday, officials said.

Derric Harper, 36, of Mansfield, was operating a snowmobile on the Corridor Trail 20 in Pittsburg when he lost control and struck a tree, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division. Harper was thrown from his snowmobile.

He was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Harper had been riding with an additional snowmobiler who was following him at the time of the crash, officials said. When Harper’s riding companion realized he was no longer behind him, he turned around and traveled back to find Harper lying off the trail beside his damaged snowmobile.

The rider immediately called 911, prompting a response from Pittsburg police and fire officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)