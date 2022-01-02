WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - The body of a Massachusetts man was pulled from Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency crews initiated a rapid water response rescue in the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee around 11:05 p.m. after receiving a report that one person was missing after a canoe and a two-person kayak had capsized. The three other people who had been in the paddle crafts had safely made it to shore, according to New Hampshire state police.

The Massachusetts man was pulled from approximately 15′ of water, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed a two-person kayak and a canoe, each with two people aboard, were heading toward Grant Island when the paddlers decided to go to the shoreline. The vessels both capsized, sending all four occupants into the cold water, police said.

All four victims then attempted to swim to the Grant Island shoreline using one of the capsized vessels as a flotation device. None of the paddlers had been wearing a life jacket at the time, according to New Hampshire state police.

A friend of the paddlers who had been on the shoreline heard the distress call and helped three of his friends until first responders arrived to the scene, police said.

The fourth paddler was later pulled from the water by Fish and Game and Wolfeboro Fire Rescue crews. His name has not been released.

The circumstances of his death do not appear to be suspicious, according to New Hampshire state police.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)