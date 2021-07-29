ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is facing 28 charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two children, authorities said.

Jose Oquendo, 48, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Orange District Court to charges including seven counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, seven counts indecent assault and battery on a child over 14, four counts of rape, four counts of aggravated rape of a child, four counts of rape of a child with force, one count of aggravated rape of a child, aggravated by age difference, and one count of posing/exhibiting a child in a sexual act, according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

Oquendo was arrested by Athol police detectives on Monday following a monthslong investigation into alleged incidents that occurred between 2013 and 2020 in Phillipston and Athol.

Judge Laurie MacCleod set Oquendo’s bail at $100,000.

If Oquendo is able to post bail, he must report to probation regularly, have no contact with any children under 16, stay away from the alleged victims in the case, and wear an electronic monitoring device.

A pretrial hearing has been set for Aug. 24.

