PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Customers may have said “Nay” to a South Shore cowboy’s attempt to take his horse into a local Wal-Mart, but he says he’ll keep riding the roads with his trusty steed.

Zacc Dickerson and his horse Nugget were looking for some food last week, and when Chick-Fil-A was closed he headed over to the Plymouth Wal-Mart. Dickerson said an employee said it was OK for the horse to enter the store, and passers-by got footage of Nugget about to hunt for bargains — but a shopper objected to Dickerson bringing Nugget past the lobby.

But luckily, another shopper with horse experience took the reins so Dickerson could run in and grab his food. Dickerson said Nugget used to belong to his grandmother in Iowa, and now he rides her around Massachusetts to give people an experience they won’t forget.

“I honestly do it to see the smiles on the children’s faces,” Dickerson said.

Next stop: Dunkin’.

