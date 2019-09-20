Mass. man gets detoured on drive home, stops for scratch ticket, wins $10M

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man on his way home for lunch was detoured due to road closures so he decided to stop at a gas station, where he purchased a $20 scratch ticket that turned out to be a $10 million prize winner, lottery officials said.

Peter Levesque, of Taunton, didn’t expect to hit a detour but his decision to visit the Stop N Go Express on Broadway in Raynham was life-changing, to say the least.

Levesque won his $10 million prize in the lottery’s “$10,000,000 Big Money” instant game. He chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $6.5 million.

Levesque told the lottery that he plans to use his winnings to either build or buy a new home.

There are two additional $10 million prizes and four $1 million prizes still available in the Bay State.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)