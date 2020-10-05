Mass. man gets life in prison for killing Vietnam veteran

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a Vietnam veteran in New Bedford in 2015, officials announced Monday.

Alexander Mills, 23, of New Bedford, pleaded guilty Thursday in Fall River Superior Court to charges including second-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery in connection with the death of 66-year-old Donald DePina, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Judge Renee Dupuis sentenced Mills to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 32 years.

On the night of Nov. 28, 2015, Mills requested that Depina drive him to Brooklawn Park, prosecutors said. Upon arriving at the park, Mills shot Depina in the head and robbed him of his money.

Mills’ friend, Cameron McCarthy, has since pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter in connection with Depina’s death. He is serving up to 15 years behind bars.

DePina drove a Bluebird taxi in New Bedford. He was also involved in the statewide leadership on veterans’ affairs.

“The defendant took the life of a man who was a Vietnam veteran, a father, a person who was very involved in his community, and someone who was loved by all of his family and friends,” Quinn said in a news release.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)