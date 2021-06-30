WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts driver who pleaded guilty to leaving the scene after striking and killing a runner has been sentenced to up to four years in prison, a punishment the victim’s family felt was lenient.

Shane Newman, 41, of Sutton, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in the death in August 2019 of Daniel DeLima, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

DeLima, 51, a psychotherapist, was out for a morning run in Sutton when he was struck.

His body was dragged and appears to have struck a tree, prosecutors said. A woman found the body on her lawn.

Newman drove to work and told coworkers he must have hit something, possibly a deer, and took measures to have the damage to his vehicle repaired, prosecutors said. He was tracked down through debris left at the scene.

Investigators also determined that Newman was speeding.

The prosecution asked for a sentence of eight to 10 years.

DeLima’s fiancee, Junea Bicalho, and other family members expressed frustration at the length of the sentence in an impact statement.

Newman’s attorney, Anthony Salerno, said he thought the sentence was fair given the absence of aggravating factors, such as alcohol impairment.

