Mass. man given new heart from teen finds way to share his gift with the family

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man that was gifted a new heart after the death of a 16-year-old in Virginia has found a creative way to thank his family.

Due to his heart condition, Robert O’Connor was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston and was on life support.

He was later told that he would be given a new heart.

The heart came from Dakota Reid, a teenager who died in a tragic accident.

To show his appreciation to Reid’s family, O’Connor gifted them a Build-A-Bear with his new heart beat in it.

That heart beat, of course, belonging to Reid.

O’Connor says the heart transplant has been life-changing.

“Just being able to get outside, walk, do anything. Go swimming with my granddaughter in my pool. Just getting back to life,” O’Connor said.

He plans on meeting Reid’s family in the future, but until then at least they have his gift to hold on to.

