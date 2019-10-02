Mass. man indicted on 20 counts of possession of child pornography

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday in connection with a child pornography investigation, officials said.

Thomas Horton, 38, of South Hadley, was later indicted and arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on 20 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.



A judge set Horton’s bail at $10,000 cash or $100,000 surety with conditions to ensure he has no unsupervised contact with minors.

Authorities launched an investigation into Horton’s alleged activity after getting a “cyber tip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Warrants were obtained and a search of Horton’s home is said to have yielded digital media devices with 20 separate caches of photos and videos found in a Google Photos account.

Horton is due back in court on March 2, 2020, for a pretrial hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)