Mass. man pleads guilty in connection with deadly crash that killed off-duty officer in NH

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in connection with a deadly car crash in New Hampshire that claimed the life of a Somerville police officer.

Michael Ricci, 19, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and second-degree assault.

Police say he was racing his car on I-95 in New Hampshire last year when he hit a motorcycle, killing the off-duty officer who was driving it.

Ricci will be sentenced at a later date.

