WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who according to authorities allowed his wife to severely beat their two children for years, which eventually led to the death of their 6-year-old daughter in 2018, has been sent to prison for eight years.

Marvin Brito, 42, of Fitchburg, was sentenced Thursday in Worcester Superior Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter, permitting substantial injury to a child, and reckless child endangerment, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

Brito’s wife routinely beat their children and limited her husband to the basement, making him ask for permission to come upstairs, shower or use the bathroom, the prosecutor said.

It was Brito who in April 2018 called authorities to report that the girl was not breathing, the prosecutor said. Her death was ruled a homicide by blunt force. Their son, then 9, also appeared to have been beaten, the prosecution said.

While evidence indicated that Brito’s wife was the person responsible for the abuse, Brito’s inaction was inexcusable and criminal, the prosecutor said.

Brito’s lawyer told the judge her client was pleading guilty to accept responsibility for his failure to act.

Brito’s wife is charged with murder and her case is pending.

