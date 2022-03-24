BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man whose first-degree murder sentence was commuted is now seeking parole.

Thomas Koonce served 30 years in prison for the murder of Mark Santos in 1987.

Gov. Charlie Baker commuted his first-degree murder sentence in January and the Governor’s Council approved the move last month.

At a hearing Thursday, the state’s Parole Board will decide whether to grant Koonce parole.

William Allen’s first-degree murder sentence was also commuted and he has a parole hearing scheduled for March 31.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)