Mass. man wanted for alleged assault with deadly weapon nabbed in NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man who was wanted on a number criminal charges stemming from a violent assault in Lawrence was arrested Thursday in New Hampshire, authorities said.

Kevin Gonzalez, 23, of Lawrence, is slated to appear in Nashua District Court on Friday for an extradition hearing, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Gonzalez had active warrants out of Lawrence charging him with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault on a family or household member, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

No additional information was immediately available.

Gonzalez is currently being held without bail.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)