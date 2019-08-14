Mass. man wanted in ‘brutal’ rapes arrested in Maine, denied bail after years on the run

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An accused serial rapist who moved to small Maine town and assumed a new identity was arrested this week, returned to Massachusetts and ordered held without bail Wednesday on charges stemming from several “brutal” rapes that date back to the 1990s, officials said.

Ivan Keith, 61, formerly of Bridgewater, was arraigned in Taunton District Court on charges including five counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of threats to commit bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering into a building in the night with intent to commit a felony, failure to register as a sex offender, making false statements, and perjury, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Keith was recently identified as the person who allegedly committed a pair of unsolved rapes, one of which occurred in 1997 outside Bristol-Plymouth Regional High School in Taunton.

In that case, a 36-year-old woman was exercising on the track outside the school when Keith, sporting a mask, allegedly jumped out in front of her, forcibly led her to a wooded area, tied her up and raped her.

The second alleged rape occurred in 1998 at Steve Porter Appraisal Services in Easton when prosecutors say he attacked a 47-year-old woman as she took out the trash. He then allegedly raped her before binding her hands and fleeing.

Investigators cracked the cold cases earlier this year and in doing so, they are said to have linked Keith to two other unsolved rapes from 1996.

In July, authorities were granted an arrest warrant charging Keith with failure to register as a sex offender and making false statements in connection with a slew of prior sex-related crime convictions.

The warrant was entered into the National Crime Information Center and Keith was tracked to Seal Cove, Maine, where he was said to be living under a new name.

Keith was taken into custody without incident and he later waived rendition.

He is due back in court at a later date.

An investigation is ongoing.

