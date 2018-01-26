BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who spent three decades in prison for a rape he said he did not commit has sued law enforcement officers and agencies he alleges conspired to frame him.

Lawyers for George Perrot on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit suit against the city of Springfield, several city police officers, a prosecutor and FBI agents. Perrot’s attorneys say the law enforcement agents “deliberately planted gloves, hair and other phony evidence, and hid and destroyed exculpatory evidence, in order to secure Perrot’s wrongful conviction.”

Perrot was 17 in 1985 when he was arrested and charged with raping a 78-year-old woman in Springfield.

A judge released Perrot in February 2016. Prosecutors dropped the charges in October.

Spokeswomen for the city and the FBI didn’t immediately return calls for comment Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)