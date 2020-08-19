Mass. man who sexually abused child for years gets up to 3 decades in prison

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man who sexually abused a child for many years was sentenced this week to up to three decades behind bars, officials announced Wednesday.

Paul Fagundes, 43, of Fall River, was convicted in October 2019 on indictments charging him with rape of a child with force, aggravated statutory rape, rape of a child, assault and battery, threats and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Fagundes’ sentencing was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a judge on Tuesday ruled that he must serve 20-30 years in state prison.

Prosecutors say Fagundes sexually abused the pre-teen child for about six years between 2006-2012, “resulting in serious emotional trauma.”

Fagundes also told the victim that he would kill her if she ever told anyone about the abuse, prosecutors added.

The victim reported the abuse to her mother in 2017, which led to Fagundes’ arrest.

