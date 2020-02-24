Mass. man who tried to kill 7-year-old daughter with drain cleaner sentenced to prison

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man who tried to kill his 7-year-old daughter by poisoning her with drain cleaner and prescription painkillers has been sentenced to up to 18 years in prison, authorities announced Monday.

Christopher Conley, 37, of Northampton, was convicted last week by a Hampshire Superior Court jury of attempted murder, assault and battery on a child by means of a dangerous weapon (opiates) and assault and battery on a child causing substantial bodily injury, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.



Conley injected Liquid Plumr into his ill daughter’s cecostomy tube after he overdosed her on pain medication in April 2015, prosecutors said.

His daughter’s injuries required a seven-hour surgery to remove over six feet of her intestines, in addition to a subsequent surgery to remove one-third of her bladder.

Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Linda Pisano called Conley’s actions “barbaric” and blamed him for the many lifelong health consequences that his daughter must now endure.

Conley, who will serve his sentence at the Hampshire County Jail and House of Corrections, was given credit for 891 days served.

