TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man who recently went out to pick up a pizza stopped to purchase a scratch ticket and won a $1 million lottery prize for the second time in less than two years.

Edward Duarte Jr., of Taunton, hit for the grand prize on his $30 “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game, according to lottery officials.

Duarte purchased his winning ticket at Town Food Mart on Bay Street in Taunton. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

In August 2020, the lottery says Duarte won a $1 million prize on “Supreme Millions” instant ticket that he also purchased at Town Food Mart.

