BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man recently won a $1 million prize on a lottery ticket he received as a gift from his mother.

Kyle Avery, of Springfield, won his prize on a “$1,000,000 Winter Winnings” instant ticket, according to the lottery.

Avery’s mother reportedly gave him the ticket as a thank you gift after he did some work on her car.

He opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000.

His winning ticket was purchased at Big Y Express on Boston Road in Wilbraham. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

