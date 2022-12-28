NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Christian Kalil of North Andover has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Winning 7” instant ticket game.

Kalil said he was on his way to his men’s league hockey game when he stopped to get gas so that his wife wouldn’t have to in the morning. While there, he bought a bottle of water and his winning ticket. He chose the ticket because it was in dispenser number five and his son was born in the month of May.

He purchased his winning ticket at Newbury St. Sunoco on Newbury Street in Peabody. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

Kalil chose the annuity option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes).

