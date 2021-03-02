Mass. man wins $4 million prize on scratch ticket sold at New Bedford gas station

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man recently won a $4 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Windfall” instant ticket game.

Keith Bretton, an avid bowler and music lover, chose the cash prize option and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes). He plans to purchase a house and truck with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at Marty’s Gas & Go on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

