Mass. man wins $4M lottery prize on ticket bought in Hyannis

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brewster man has claimed the first $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new $10 “$4,000,000 Mega Bucks” instant game, which debuted Jan. 7.

Desmond Grant chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on investing his winnings.

He bought his winning ticket at the Speedway on Falmouth Road in Hyannis. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There are two $4 million prizes and eight $1 million prizes remain unclaimed in the $10 instant game.

