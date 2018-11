LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The state’s first marijuana shops are seeing green.

The Cannabis Control Commission says the stores in Leicester and Northampton had more than $440,000 in combined sales during the first day of legal recreational marijuana sales Tuesday.

Together, the two stores sold 10,784 items.

