BOSTON (WHDH) - The Mass Maritime Academy says they will be studying the bridge collapse in Baltimore in the hopes of training their cadets to be better prepared for what can go wrong while operating a massive container ship.

Academy students use a bridge simulator to experience what it would be like to navigate a ship similar to the one that careened into a bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse. Mass Maritime Academy Capt. Michael Burns says the crash will be studied for years.

“We’ll take a look at those findings and see how we might incorporate that into our training to see how we can make our practices even safer,” he said, adding that losing power is a catastrophic event on a ship this size and that it takes time and multiple people to make a course adjustment.

