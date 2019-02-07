Mass. massage therapist gets up to 7 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple women

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts message therapist was sentenced Wednesday to up to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting four women while working at the Winchester Wellness Center, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.

Alexander Osher, 50, of Lynn, was found guilty by a Middlesex Superior Court Jury of rape, assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, according to Ryan’s office.

From Dec. 15, 2016 to Jan. 16, 2017, the Winchester Police Department said it received several separate complaints from women stating they had been inappropriately touched during their massages at the wellness center, where Osher worked as a licensed masseuse.

Judge Michael Ricciuti sentenced Osher to five to seven years in state prison.

