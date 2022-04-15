BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts mechanic bought a $1 million winning lottery ticket after he went out to help his wife, whose car had broken down.

Ralph Whitney Jr., of Upton, chose the cash option on his “Fastest Road to $1 Million” prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Whitney purchased the ticket at Honey Farms on Main Street in Upton.

Honey Farms will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

