WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A state medical board says it has revoked the medical license of a doctor who used patient information inappropriately, while also requesting photos and sending said patient “sexually suggestive messages.”

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine announced it had taken action against Dr. Julian A. Mitton at its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8, voting to revoke his license in a “Final Decision & Order,” according to a press release.

The board said it found Mitton allegedly texted a patient and attempted to convince her that he knew the woman, using information he gained from her physician. They also detailed how Mitton asked the patient for photos while sending her sexual suggestive messages, as well as a sexually explicit photo of himself.

According to the release, Mitton has been licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts since June 2016, and last practiced medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital before entering a “Voluntary Agreement Not to Practice Medicine” in October 2019. A listing on U.S. News & World Report describes Mitton as specializing in internal medicine.

