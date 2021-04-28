Mass. middle school students return to full-time, in-person learning

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Middle school students across Massachusetts returned to full-time, in-person learning on Wednesday.

Students in grades sixth through eighth are the latest to make the transition to the classroom five days a week.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade returned to full-time, in-person learning on April 5, aside from some school districts that were granted a waiver to postpone their return to full in-person learning from the state.

Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey C. Riley announced Tuesday that high schools across Mass. will be required to bring all students back to the classroom for full-time, in-person learning by May 17.

Arlington High School student Olivia Morales says that she is excited to return to in-person learning.

“Because of it being online for so long, I didn’t really make any friends ’cause it’s kind of impossible through Zoom classes.”

Heather Ferro, who is a parent of two Andover High School students, says that this is a much-needed switch.

“Something is better than nothing,” she said. “I think for a lot of districts like ours forcing it now gives us a better chance that maybe we’ll be back in the fall.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)