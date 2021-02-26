The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation responded to a call for help from a fellow Marine impacted by the deep freeze in Texas.

Marine Ernesto Casa Jr., of Freeport, Texas, reached out to MMSF board member and State Rep. Steven Xiarhos to request food assistance for the storm-ravaged state.

Casas and Xiarhos have known each other for more than eight years through their involvement with Gold Star Families.

The MMSF, in partnership with USA Veterans and Military Support Foundation, New England Patriots Foundation and Katsiroubas Bros., filled two tractor-trailer with pallets of shelf-stable foods and sent them to Freeport, where they arrived Friday morning.

“A Marine has reached out to a fellow Marine for help,” MMSF President Don Cox said. “I’m proud that Massachusetts and USA Military Support Foundations are able to answer this call and I am grateful to my incredible partners – New England Patriots Foundation and Katsiroubas Bros., for helping to make this possible.”

The food is being distributed to local churches and food banks.

