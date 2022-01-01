BOSTON (WHDH) - With the start of the new year, Massachusetts workers are seeing a higher minimum wage.

The state’s minimum wage was boosted to $14.25 on Saturday, the second-to-last increase scheduled under a state law passed in 2018. The 75-cent boost is part of a plan to raise the wage to $15 an hour in 2023.

Tipped workers will also see a higher minimum wage of $6.15 an hour. Many residents said they supported better pay for low-wage workers.

“The worker bees are the ones that are giving [bosses] the opportunity to live on their big estates and drive their fancy cars, and they’re there at 4 o’clock in the morning to give us our Big Macs and our Egg McMuffins and stuff like that,” said Rita Todd.



