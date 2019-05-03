Mass. mother, daughter set to graduate college together

A mother and her daughter are preparing to graduate college together Saturday, and they say fat had a hand in it.

“Total coincidence,” said Kimberly Jarzinski.

“It wasn’t meant to happen like this, but it did, and it’s pretty awesome,” said her daughter, Sydney Anger.

Anger and Jarzinski are both graduating with business degrees from Becker College, and when the academics got tough, they boosted each other up.

“There were times when I said, ‘Syd, this class is killing me,’ and she said, ‘You can do it, mom, come on,’ and we’d got to Panera Bread or Starbucks with our books,” Jarzinski said.

“Well, I always admired her,” Anger said. “She (has) always been my role model. She’s a single mom, worked full-time really hard, and I’m really proud of her.”

Jarzinski first got her associates degree 20 years ago and then jumped back into classes part-time at Becker when Sydney went off to study at Springfield College.

“I started at Springfield College and thought I wanted to be a physical therapist and quickly learned that wasn’t’ for me,” Anger said.

After two years, Anger switched to Becker without telling her mother.

“She goes, ‘Oh, I dropped out of Springfield,’ and I said, ‘What,’ and I enrolled at Becker, and I said, ‘OK.’ And I’m working full-time. OK then,” Jarzinski said.

Now, the two are both ready to receive a bachelor’s of science in business administration together.

“It’s really exciting,” Anger said. “It’s going to be a huge day for both of us.”

Jarzinski added: “I told her I would choose to not walk because this is her day, and she said, ‘No way, mom, this is our day, and I want you to walk with me.'”

