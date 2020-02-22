Mass. motorists say they welcome hand-free driving law

BOSTON (WHDH) - Area motorists said they were ready for Massachusetts’ new hands-free driving law to become the rule of the road Sunday, hoping it would lead to safer streets.

Under the new law, drivers won’t be able to use their cell phones or other electronic devices unless they’re in hands-free mode. Texting, e-mailing, using apps and going online are all forbidden.

“I think it’s safer, I think it encourages people what actually pay attention to what’s going on on the road,” said Hope Zitting-Goeckeritz. “I mean especially in my generation we’re constantly distracted and it’s literally a life-and-death situation sometimes.”

“It’s a great thing,” said driver Jack Schievink. “Too many people texting and driving, I see it all the time.”

Drivers face a $100 fine for the first violation, a $250 ticket and required safety course for the second offense, and third violations bring a $500 fine, increased insurance and a mandated distracted driving course.

