NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Two western Massachusetts entertainment companies and their owner have been told to pay more than $100,000 in restitution and penalties over allegations that they violated state wage laws, the state attorney general’s office announced Monday.

Iron Horse Ventures, Inc. and president Eric Suher were issued four citations for allegedly failing to pay wages in a timely manner; failing to maintain a sick leave policy and denying the use of paid sick time to certain employees; failing to post workplace notices; and failing to furnish records to state authorities, the attorney general’s office said.

Another company, 26-28 Center St. LLC, was also issued a citation for failing to furnish records, authroities said.

Iron Horse Ventures operates several music venues in Northampton, including the Iron Horse Music Hall, the Calvin Theatre, and Pearl Street nightclub.

About 30 workers were affected, authorities said.

Suher told The Daily Hampshire Gazette that he denies the allegations.

“We do not agree with the findings, and we have appealed the citations we have received from the Office of the Attorney General,” Suher said in a statement.

