Massachusetts has been named one of the best states for teachers in the nation, while another New England state just over the border ranked worst in a recent study.

As educators across the country face unprecedented times teaching students amid the coronavirus pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia on 25 key indicators of teacher-friendliness to discover which places have the best opportunities and teaching environments.

The study found that Massachusetts is the 11th best state for teachers, boasting the best school systems and the fourth-highest annual salaries based on cost of living.

New Hampshire ranked last overall, despite having the fifth-lowest pupil-teacher ratio.

The best state for teachers is reportedly Washington, followed by Utah, New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

New Mexico was named the second-worst state for teachers, followed by Arizona, Maine, and Louisiana.

