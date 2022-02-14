BOSTON (WHDH) - A recent study has named Massachusetts the most educated state in America.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics including educational attainment, school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races before concluding that the Bay State is the most educated.

Mass. reportedly has the highest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders, the highest percentage of graduate or professional degree holders, and the highest average university quality.

Maryland was named the second-most educated state, followed by Connecticut, Colorado, and Vermont.

The least educated states are reportedly West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Alabama.

